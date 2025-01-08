B.C. plumbers donate time, money to help local mom battling cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A group of plumbers in Langley, B.C., recently came together to help a family in need of some positive news.

Kelsey Carignan is only 38 years old. She’s a yoga teacher and mom of two young boys and just when she thought she had beat breast cancer, after years of fighting, she received the news that it had progressed to Stage 4.

“At my five-year scan I found out that the cancer had actually returned and was in my liver and lungs,” she told Global News.

Then, last October, the family woke up to their home flooding, meaning the whole house needed new pipes and their insurance wouldn’t pay for it.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s about 35 to 40,000 dollars to do,” Carignan said. “With me not working as much, it’s not something you just have laying around.”

Story continues below advertisement

But then the family woke up to a call on New Year’s Day that changed everything.

The British Columbia Plumbing and HVAC Association found out about the family’s plight, so several plumbing companies stepped up to pay the bill.

Spencer Turley with Murrayville Plumbing & Heating Ltd. said when he put the word out about Carignan’s situation, members of the association jumped on it right away.

“When I found out the homeowner had cancer, that hit home for me because I lost my mom when I was 25 from cancer as well,” Colin Sadler with John Sadler Plumbing & Heating told Global News.

Carignan is hoping she and her family can move back home in the next couple of months as she continues to battle cancer.

“It’s totally changed the momentum in our household again,” she said, “where everybody is hopeful and excited to get back home.”