Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. plumbers donate time, money to help local mom battling cancer

By Amy Judd & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 8:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Plumbers repair cancer patient’s flooded home free of charge'
Plumbers repair cancer patient’s flooded home free of charge
A Langley woman battling cancer was in desperate need of plumbing after her pipes burst, flooding her entire home. A group of plumbers heard her story and came to the rescue, doing the entire $40,000 job for free. Jennifer Palma reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group of plumbers in Langley, B.C., recently came together to help a family in need of some positive news.

Kelsey Carignan is only 38 years old. She’s a yoga teacher and mom of two young boys and just when she thought she had beat breast cancer, after years of fighting, she received the news that it had progressed to Stage 4.

“At my five-year scan I found out that the cancer had actually returned and was in my liver and lungs,” she told Global News.

Then, last October, the family woke up to their home flooding, meaning the whole house needed new pipes and their insurance wouldn’t pay for it.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s about 35 to 40,000 dollars to do,” Carignan said. “With me not working as much, it’s not something you just have laying around.”

Story continues below advertisement

But then the family woke up to a call on New Year’s Day that changed everything.

The British Columbia Plumbing and HVAC Association found out about the family’s plight, so several plumbing companies stepped up to pay the bill.

Trending Now

Spencer Turley with Murrayville Plumbing & Heating Ltd. said when he put the word out about Carignan’s situation, members of the association jumped on it right away.

“When I found out the homeowner had cancer, that hit home for me because I lost my mom when I was 25 from cancer as well,” Colin Sadler with John Sadler Plumbing & Heating told Global News.

Carignan is hoping she and her family can move back home in the next couple of months as she continues to battle cancer.

“It’s totally changed the momentum in our household again,” she said, “where everybody is hopeful and excited to get back home.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices