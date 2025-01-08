Menu

Crime

Four arrested as part of investigation into alleged cross-border smuggling: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 7:23 pm
An OPP cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., June 20, 2019. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Police say four people are facing charges related to alleged human smuggling after eight people were found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Cornwall, Ont.

Provincial police say OPP and RCMP officers stopped a vehicle headed toward the U.S. border on Tuesday and found eight people “concealed” in the back.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a passenger, and two additional suspects in two other vehicles were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to violate U.S. law.

The OPP says several law enforcement agencies in Canada and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were part of the investigation that led to that traffic stop.

Investigators say all four suspects were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Cornwall court on Feb. 25.

Police say, if applicable, charges may also be laid against the eight people who were hidden in the vehicle.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

