Ontario jewelry store owner fights off thieves with broom: ‘Never seen anything like this’

Send this page to someone via email

Jerry Sorani says he came to Canada from Iraq as a refugee 30 years ago for a better life.

A rise in carjackings, robberies and home invasions across the Greater Toronto Area, however, has left him worried about the future of the country he now calls home.

He decided to share surveillance video of an attempted smash-and-grab robbery at his Markham jewelry story “Jewellery Forever” on Instagram two days ago with the caption, “The only jeweller who fought back in the GTA”.

Sorani says he did not want the thieves to get away with his valuables and in the moment, decided to intervene.

In the surveillance video, three people in hoodies and masks walk into his store at Markville Mall before one begins smashing a glass display case filled with jewelry with a hammer. Sorani then comes out from behind the counter, swinging a broomstick and striking one of the suspects four times on his shoulder. All three suspects quickly leave the business and flee.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident was recorded around 8 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The video has since gone viral. On Instagram, one person said: “Risky of him to fight back with a weak weapon! He was lucky & brave to do this!” Another wrote, “He could have been killed. A broom handle vs a sledgehammer? Very brave store owner.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sorani says he was not scared of the thieves but afraid he might have been charged with assault for fighting back. “That’s why I did not try to hurt them at all,” he said.

He said when police arrived, officers asked to see the video but he was not charged.

He also feels strongly that if he had not interfered with the robbery, the violence would continue.

“It’s not just businesses, cars, home invasions and soon it’s going to be even if you walk on the street and you’re wearing something just a little bit flashy, they may stop you for it,” he explains.

Const. James Dickson from York Regional Police told Global News that the investigation into the attempted robbery continues and no arrests have been made.

Two months after Sorani’s store was targeted, another jewelry store in Markville Mall was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

That incident took place shortly after noon on Dec. 4, when police responded to a commercial robbery at Lukfook Jewellers. Cellphone video captured about a dozen people in hoodies and masks kicking in the front windows and doors of the business, before filling shopping bags with valuables and running off.

Dickson said in that case, about 10 people are in custody. But police say it does not appear to be linked to the robbery at Sorani’s store two months earlier.

Dickson also recommended that victims of robberies not intervene.

“Any incident where robbery occurs, whether it’s a carjacking, home invasion, financial institution or commercial robbery, our advice is the same,” he said.

“Prioritize your personal safety. This is the most important thing to do. You never know what someone’s capable of or what they’re willing to do. Any physical altercation can sometimes lead to the escalation of violence.”

Last year, 14 jewelry stores were targeted by thieves in York Region, up from seven in 2023. Police say they’re concerned by the spike and say they’re working with security companies at shopping malls in an effort to deter crime.

Sorani’s store is now permanently locked, even when the store is open.

“I’ve been doing this for the past 25 years and never seen anything like this,” he said. “Never have my door closed. It’s sad to see it like this.”