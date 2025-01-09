Dog attack on 4-year-old leads New Brunswick mother to call for stronger legislation

Send this page to someone via email

A Moncton, N.B., woman says her four-year-old daughter was bitten by a dog in the owner’s home in late June, and it’s prompted her to call for stronger legislation dealing with dangerous dogs.

“I did hear the dog that was in the house growl, and my daughter instantly began screaming,” Molly Aubé recalled.

“I went into the room that she was in immediately. She was on the floor clutching her face.”

Aubé says while some of the injury has healed, her daughter has been left with marks on her face that could be permanent.

“She often tells me that she just wants her face to be normal and she doesn’t want anything on it. She’s had me speak with her teachers because she doesn’t want other kids asking about why her face is scarred,” she said.

Aubé will be testifying at a provincial court hearing on Friday that will determine what happens to the dog.

The SPCA asked for the hearing after receiving her complaint.

“The majority of the times, the judge will impose strict conditions on the on the owner of that dog to ensure that that dog is not able to get loose again,” said Tony Porter, NB SPCA’s chief animal protection officer.

Porter says these hearings very rarely result in the dog being put down, and there are no fines imposed for dog bites.

While different municipalities have their own by-laws related to dog bites, the SPCA handles rural dog control.

Aubé is calling for more accountability measures put in place for owners of dogs that have bitten people.

