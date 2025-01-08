Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C.-based company’s planes at centre of Los Angeles wildfire fight

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 12:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'LA wildfires force thousands to evacuate'
LA wildfires force thousands to evacuate
Two fast-moving wildfires have forced thousands of Los Angeles residents out of their homes as dangerous winds continue to fuel the flames. Catherine Urquhart speaks with a B.C. woman who just got back from visiting her daughter in the fire zone.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tens of thousands of people in the Los Angeles area have been forced to flee their homes due to multiple wind-whipped wildfires burning out of control.

Drivers were forced to abandon their cars on the highway in Pacific Palisades, where officials confirmed that structures have been destroyed.

As crews battle flames on the ground, B.C.-based Coulson Group’s pilots and planes are at the centre of the aerial fight.

“On the Palisades fire, we’ve had our Chinook fleet and S-76 working all day,” CEO Wayne Coulson told Global News on Tuesday night.

“We’ve done several hundred drops today on the fire. And … we fly at night as well.”

Coulson said three Chinooks were fighting the fire and one intel helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

He said operations were delayed when the fire first whipped up because the wind gusts made it too dangerous to fly.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It got a several-hour head start,” Coulson said of the Palisades fire.

“I don’t think we started flying till early after lunch (Tuesday) when the winds subsided that we could actually get to the fire and start and start working it. So it had a head start on us. The winds did pick up again late in the day, but there are 400 weather stations around that fire. So some of the valleys, I guess, have subsided. So we’re able to get in there.”

Click to play video: 'Wind fans ‘life-threatening’ wildfires in affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles'
Wind fans ‘life-threatening’ wildfires in affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles
Trending Now

Coulson said they cannot fly in winds over 50 miles an hour and in some areas winds were recorded at close to 100 miles per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that there are some Canadian pilots flying the planes, which are stationed in the L.A. basin 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

“We’re the first line of defence on every 911 call for a wildfire,” Coulson added.

“In our world, one of the magic of those aircraft is we’ll be on structure protection all night. So because they’re high-volume aircraft at 3,000 gallons a load, it’s like having six fire trucks show up to your house every 10 minutes.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices