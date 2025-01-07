Menu

Comments

Crime

Baby born and left outside on New Year’s Day prompts police to charge Quebec woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
A 38-year-old Quebec woman has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after allegedly abandoning her newborn shortly after giving birth outdoors on New Year’s Day.

The woman, who can’t be named due to a publication ban protecting the infant, was scheduled to appear in court today in Trois-Rivières, about 125 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Trois-Rivières police spokesperson Stéphanie Côté says police received a call shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 regarding a woman who had just given birth on the street near downtown.

Côté says officers arrived at the scene and found the baby, who was being cared for by passersby who stopped to help.

The mother was located by police officers a few blocks away, and both she and the child were taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Côté says the baby was only outside in the cold for a few minutes but remains under observation in a Montreal children’s hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

