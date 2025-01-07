Menu

Health

New Brunswick declares end to measles outbreak that spread to 50 people

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2025 12:18 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick health officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak that was declared on Nov. 1.

A news release today from the province says the outbreak spread to 50 people in the Fredericton area and in communities northwest along the Saint John River.

Most of those infected were 18 or younger, and officials confirmed the last case on Nov. 26.

The province says that during the outbreak health workers reached 266 people through contact tracing and vaccinated 239 people at 30 clinics.

Regional medical officer of health Dr. Mark McKelvie is encouraging people to stay up to date on their vaccinations even though the outbreak is over.

The measles virus is transmitted by air or direct contact with an infected person, and most people are protected with two doses of vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

