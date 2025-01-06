Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

Snatch and grab: Suspect swipes cash during transaction at B.C. bank

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 9:22 pm
RCMP are investigating after someone snatched an undisclosed sum of cash from a customer who was withdrawing it at a Nanaimo bank branch. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after someone snatched an undisclosed sum of cash from a customer who was withdrawing it at a Nanaimo bank branch. Global News Files
RCMP are investigating an unusual snatch and grab of cash from a bank in Nanaimo, B.C.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, at the 6908 Island Highway North BMO branch.

Mounties said the customer was in the process of receiving the undisclosed sum of money from a bank teller when a man who was standing in line snatched the cash and fled.

Neither the customer nor the bank teller were hurt, police said. The suspect didn’t make any threats or produce a weapon, RCMP added.

The suspect is described as a six-foot three-inch-tall man who was wearing dark clothes, sunglasses and a black COVID mask.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing grey sweatpants and white runners.

The pair may have left in a dark-coloured pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

