Snatch and grab: Suspect swipes cash during transaction at B.C. bank

RCMP are investigating an unusual snatch and grab of cash from a bank in Nanaimo, B.C.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, at the 6908 Island Highway North BMO branch.

Mounties said the customer was in the process of receiving the undisclosed sum of money from a bank teller when a man who was standing in line snatched the cash and fled.

Neither the customer nor the bank teller were hurt, police said. The suspect didn’t make any threats or produce a weapon, RCMP added.

The suspect is described as a six-foot three-inch-tall man who was wearing dark clothes, sunglasses and a black COVID mask.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing grey sweatpants and white runners.

The pair may have left in a dark-coloured pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.