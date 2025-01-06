Snatch and grab: Suspect swipes cash during transaction at B.C. bank

RCMP are investigating an unusual snatch and grab of cash from a bank in Nanaimo, B.C.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, at the 6908 Island Highway North BMO branch.
Mounties said the customer was in the process of receiving the undisclosed sum of money from a bank teller when a man who was standing in line snatched the cash and fled.
Neither the customer nor the bank teller were hurt, police said. The suspect didn’t make any threats or produce a weapon, RCMP added.
The suspect is described as a six-foot three-inch-tall man who was wearing dark clothes, sunglasses and a black COVID mask.
He was accompanied by a woman wearing grey sweatpants and white runners.
Get breaking National news
The pair may have left in a dark-coloured pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
- What 2014 court ruling said about man now accused of killing girlfriend, her father in Halifax
- New Orleans attack, Vegas blast highlight extremist violence by active military and vets
- How RCMP is responding to ‘unprecedented’ threats against MPs, officials
- Family of Menendez brothers meet with district attorney to discuss resentencing
Comments