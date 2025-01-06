Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 4:51 pm
2 min read
Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, and the former had no qualms about showing off her ring on the Golden Globes red carpet. View image in full screen
Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, and the former had no qualms about showing off her ring on the Golden Globes red carpet. Getty Images
When Zendaya showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, it wasn’t just her gorgeous orange gown and 1950s-style bob that got people talking — they couldn’t help but notice a giant diamond ring on that finger.

Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. View image in full screen
Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Now, it’s confirmed that Zendaya is engaged to her Spider-Man co-star and longtime boyfriend Tom Holland, with a family source spilling the exciting news to People.

The couple, both 28, were first reported to be engaged by TMZ. According to the outlet, Holland proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

A separate source told People that Holland’s been planning to propose “for a while” and that “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening,” although they didn’t know when it would go down.

Tom Holland and Zendaya View image in full screen
Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on the red carpet for a ‘Spider-Man’ movie premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source continued.

The Hollywood power couple first went public with their off-screen romance in 2021 after playing love interests Peter Parker and Michelle “M.J.” Jones in the most recent Spider-Man instalments. Rumours of a romance have followed the pair since 2017, when fans noted they seemed to have great chemistry both on-screen and off.

For years, they both denied the rumours, insisting they were just friends.

Both Holland and Zendaya have spoken about the need for privacy in their relationship and how they work to find a balance between what the world sees and what is just for them, as a couple.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” Zendaya told Elle in August 2023. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

