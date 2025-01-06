Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged

Send this page to someone via email

When Zendaya showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, it wasn’t just her gorgeous orange gown and 1950s-style bob that got people talking — they couldn’t help but notice a giant diamond ring on that finger.

View image in full screen Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Now, it’s confirmed that Zendaya is engaged to her Spider-Man co-star and longtime boyfriend Tom Holland, with a family source spilling the exciting news to People.

Story continues below advertisement

well congrats to zendaya and tom on the engagement i think?? that is ROCK pic.twitter.com/8eDqps5wn6

— kaia! (@kaiamal13) January 6, 2025

The couple, both 28, were first reported to be engaged by TMZ. According to the outlet, Holland proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A separate source told People that Holland’s been planning to propose “for a while” and that “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening,” although they didn’t know when it would go down.

View image in full screen Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on the red carpet for a ‘Spider-Man’ movie premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hollywood power couple first went public with their off-screen romance in 2021 after playing love interests Peter Parker and Michelle “M.J.” Jones in the most recent Spider-Man instalments. Rumours of a romance have followed the pair since 2017, when fans noted they seemed to have great chemistry both on-screen and off.

For years, they both denied the rumours, insisting they were just friends.

Both Holland and Zendaya have spoken about the need for privacy in their relationship and how they work to find a balance between what the world sees and what is just for them, as a couple.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” Zendaya told Elle in August 2023. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Story continues below advertisement