B.C. senior finds new home after ‘living’ at Peace Arch Hospital

James Cullina tucked into a slice of pizza at the Fresh Slice Pizzeria in White Rock, B.C., on Saturday, happier than when we first met him a few months ago.
The 95-year-old ended up living in the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital for days after running out of money to pay his rent at Sunnyside Manor, an independent living residence for seniors in White Rock.
He then checked out of the non-profit facility and ended up at the hospital.
“I didn’t have any more and more money,” he told Global News at the time.
However, for the past few months, Cullina’s friend and advocate has worked to secure a home for him, but told Global News it wasn’t an easy task.
“I remember thinking that it’s done now,” friend Anna Cunico said.
“He’s got a permanent place.”
Just before Christmas, Cullina moved into the Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion.
“It feels a little bit more (like) a human being,” Cullina said of the move.
He said he hopes to live a long life.
