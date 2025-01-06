Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. senior finds new home after ‘living’ at Peace Arch Hospital

By Amy Judd & Julia Foy Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. senior finds new home after struggle to afford assisted living'
B.C. senior finds new home after struggle to afford assisted living
WATCH: A heartwarming update on the story of an elderly "evictee", whose story caused an outpouring of support and offers to help. James Cullina found himself living at Peace Arch Hospital, when he lost his home in October. Julia Foy caught up with him, at his new home.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

James Cullina tucked into a slice of pizza at the Fresh Slice Pizzeria in White Rock, B.C., on Saturday, happier than when we first met him a few months ago.

The 95-year-old ended up living in the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital for days after running out of money to pay his rent at Sunnyside Manor, an independent living residence for seniors in White Rock.

He then checked out of the non-profit facility and ended up at the hospital.

“I didn’t have any more and more money,” he told Global News at the time.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, for the past few months, Cullina’s friend and advocate has worked to secure a home for him, but told Global News it wasn’t an easy task.

“I remember thinking that it’s done now,” friend Anna Cunico said.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s got a permanent place.”

Click to play video: 'Homeless B.C. senior still in hospital amid struggles finding assisted living'
Homeless B.C. senior still in hospital amid struggles finding assisted living

Just before Christmas, Cullina moved into the Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion.

“It feels a little bit more (like) a human being,” Cullina said of the move.

He said he hopes to live a long life.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices