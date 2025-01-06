Woman found dead inside N.S. home during wellbeing call, deemed ‘suspicious’: police

Nova Scotia RCMP say it’s investigating a woman’s “suspicious sudden death” after officers found her body during a wellbeing call last week.
Police said on Monday that on Jan. 3 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a home on Bomber Drive in Bible Hill as part of a wellbeing check.
Get daily National news
When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased 42-year-old woman and an unconscious man, who was transported to hospital.
Police did not release the woman’s identity or cause of death, but said there is no evidence at this time to suggest a risk to the public.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.
- What 2014 court ruling said about man now accused of killing girlfriend, her father in Halifax
- Men convicted in death of family crossing Manitoba border seek acquittal, new trial
- New Orleans attack, Vegas blast highlight extremist violence by active military and vets
- How RCMP is responding to ‘unprecedented’ threats against MPs, officials
Comments