Crime

Woman found dead inside N.S. home during wellbeing call, deemed ‘suspicious’: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 3:29 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP say it’s investigating a woman’s “suspicious sudden death” after officers found her body during a wellbeing call last week.

Police said on Monday that on Jan. 3 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a home on Bomber Drive in Bible Hill as part of a wellbeing check.

When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased 42-year-old woman and an unconscious man, who was transported to hospital.

Police did not release the woman’s identity or cause of death, but said there is no evidence at this time to suggest a risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

