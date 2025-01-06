Woman found dead inside N.S. home during wellbeing call, deemed ‘suspicious’: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP say it’s investigating a woman’s “suspicious sudden death” after officers found her body during a wellbeing call last week.

Police said on Monday that on Jan. 3 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a home on Bomber Drive in Bible Hill as part of a wellbeing check.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased 42-year-old woman and an unconscious man, who was transported to hospital.

Police did not release the woman’s identity or cause of death, but said there is no evidence at this time to suggest a risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.