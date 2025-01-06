SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ribbon skirts bring identity, empowerment to New Brunswick seamstresses

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 9:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous seamstresses reflect on National Ribbon Skirt Day'
Indigenous seamstresses reflect on National Ribbon Skirt Day
WATCH: It's been two years since the first annual National Ribbon Skirt Day. For two New Brunswick seamstresses, the importance of the skirt is profound — from identity, to preserving culture to recovering from residential school trauma.
Residential school survivor Rita Martin lived decades before she wore her first ribbon skirt. Handmade with the help of her granddaughter, the skirt has the image of a mother and child, inspired by the Every Child Matters movement.

When she wore it, she said, she felt proud.

“It kind of gave back my identity, you know, reclaiming who I am – an Indigenous woman,” she said.

Jan. 4 is National Ribbon Skirt Day in Canada. The day of recognition was established after Saskatchewan student Isabella Kulak faced backlash for wearing a ribbon skirt to school on a formal day.

Ribbon skirts are worn in Indigenous communities around the country; according to the National Ribbon Skirt Day Act, they are a symbol of womanhood and represent a direct connection to Mother Earth.

In Martin’s community, the skirts are worn to formal events like weddings and funerals. And she says, a woman cannot enter a sweat lodge without one.

Martin owns a fabric store, Baby Barn Fabrics, and now creates and sells ribbon skirts. She wants to pass on her culture to the community, especially her family.

“What I’ve lost, I want them to have. More,” she said.

To learn more about Martin and another local Indigenous seamstress, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

