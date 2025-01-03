Menu

Extreme cold shocks the Saskatchewan system

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 3:52 pm
2 min read
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the majority of Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the majority of Saskatchewan. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Saskatchewan residents are no strangers to the cold, but those coming from warmer locations were in for a bit of a weather shock, when the province found itself in a deep freeze Friday.

In Saskatoon, an extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada, with temperatures near -30 C with wind chill values near -40 expected to continue into the evening.

“The bitterly cold weather is expected to continue into Saturday before moderating on Sunday,” Environment Canada’s warning reads. “Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

“Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

The warning also states if “it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

The Saskatoon Emergency Winter response plan has also been activated to a level two from Jan. 3-9.

A list of warm up shelters can be found below.

A list of warm-up locations in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A list of warm-up locations in Saskatoon. Courtesy of City of Saskatoon

Regina also finds itself under an extreme cold warning, with temperatures near -30 and a windchill near -40.

The cold weather has left new international students at the University of Regina with a new environment they say has been a lot of fun to experience.

Merigosa Delagorre is originally from Mexico, but said with enough layers the cold hasn’t been too bad.

“We have never had this weather,” she said. “I really love the cold.”

Imran Bhuiyam landed in Regina over the summer. He said he has been waiting for the cold to feel what it’s really like.

“Summer was great and everything was green so I was waiting for the white snow and everything,” he said.

“Everyone told me that you are going to suffer and it’s very risky to be out in the winter, but I don’t care. I have loved it. You need to be more cautious, and you need to put more clothes on so you can go out and enjoy the winter.”

