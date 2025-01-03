Ontario government $200 rebate cheques to arrive in mailboxes within weeks

Send this page to someone via email

People across Ontario will be $200 richer by early February, according to the Ford government, as officials gear up to send so-called tax rebate cheques.

As part of the Fall Economic Statement in October, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced $200 cheques for all adults in the province who had completed their tax returns and their children.

The province said at the time the cheques would be sent at the beginning of 2025 and were part of a push to do “everything we can to keep costs down” for families in Ontario.

Now, the Ministry of Finance has confirmed cheques will be mailed in a matter of weeks.

“Our government is putting money back into taxpayers’ pockets with a $200 rebate cheque that is expected to land in mailboxes by late January or early February,” a spokesperson said.

“This would include an additional $200 for each eligible child as we support families and keep costs down.”

The policy is expected to cost the government roughly $3 billion and will see money sent to around 12.5 million adults and 2.5 million children.

The money was raised predominantly through changes made by the federal government to the capital gains tax, which Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “not in favour” of.

Over three years, Ontario expects capital gains tax changes to bring in $3.3 billion — the majority of which will be spent ahead of time on rebate cheques.

Critics have called the move a “gimmick” by the government and suggested the fact it will go to everyone in the province, including millionaires and billionaires, is a missed opportunity.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the move was “cynical” when it was announced and claimed it was evidence the government “is out of ideas.” Bonnie Crombie, Ontario Liberal Leader, said the cheques were a “bribe.”