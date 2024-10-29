Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheque next year, Ford announces

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is planning on sending Ontario taxpayers a $200 rebate cheque in the mail starting early next year.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday alongside he province’s finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy — a day before the province tables its fall economic statement.

The $200 aside, the province is also proposing an additional $200 for each eligible child. Eligible Ontarians would receive the rebates at the start of 2025.

“For an eligible family of five these rebates work out to be approximately $1,000,” Ford told reporters Tuesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep costs down for Ontario families, but the federal carbon tax and high interest rates are still hurting taxpayers across the province.”

Everyone will get rebate -- including billionaires

The government said this rebate is expected to provide $3 billion in support for around 12.5 million adults and 2.5 million children.

“At a time when the cost of living remains stubbornly high, our government is taking action for the families and workers of this province with much-needed relief to their household budgets,” said Bethlenfalvy.

“We encourage taxpayers to watch their mailboxes for this taxpayer rebate in early 2025 as we continue making life more affordable for Ontarians while retaining prudent, responsible fiscal management.”

The government said those eligible for the tax-free taxpayer rebate must be 18 years or older at the end of 2023. They must also be a resident in Ontario on Dec. 31, 2023, have filed their 2023 Income Tax and Benefit Return by Dec. 31, 2024, and not be bankrupt or incarcerated in 2024.

When asked if Ontarians accused of a crime who are out on bail would receive the rebate, Ford said: “If they committed a crime and they’ve been convicted, no.”

As well, families who qualify for a Canada Child Benefit payment for 2024 would receive an additional $200 for each eligible child under age 18, the province said.

When asked by a reporter why millionaires or billionaires would be given the rebate, Ford said “because they’re taxpayers.”

“These are tax dollars going back to the taxpayers, and we’re going to give it back to every single person in Ontario,” Ford said in response.