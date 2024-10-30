Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario set to reveal economic update, with rebate cheques and cost of booze changes

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario announces extension for gas tax cut amid speculation of an early election'
Ontario announces extension for gas tax cut amid speculation of an early election
RELATED: Ontario announces extension for gas tax cut amid speculation of an early election
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement on Wednesday afternoon, with the annual document expected to shed light on how the liberalization of alcohol has impacted LCBO revenues and a series of new funding promises from the Ford government.

The fall economic statement, also considered the province’s mini-budget, includes updates on Ontario’s debt, the cost of various government programs and details of the economic outlook.

As it has in previous years, the Ford government has already revealed several of the measures that will be included in the document.

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: One Month Since Alcohol Liberalization'
Focus Ontario: One Month Since Alcohol Liberalization

The headline announcement the government is touting is a $200 cheque — or tax rebate — for almost every adult in the province and an extra $200 for every child. The plan, which opposition parties have called a “gimmick” and a “bribe,” will see the cheques mailed out across the province early next year.

Story continues below advertisement

The fall economic statement is also expected to include a bi-annual extension to the 5.7-cent gas tax cut through to June 2025, a move the province has repeated every six months since July 2022.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On education, ahead of the fall economic statement, the government confirmed it would expand its learn and stay grant to keep medical students in Ontario by $88 million over three years beginning in 2026.

Clarity is anticipated on the potential cost of allowing corner stores and more grocery outlets to sell alcohol as part of the release of new financial figures.

The province has confirmed a $225-million payment to the Beer Store to break its alcohol sales rights but has not confirmed if the LCBO will lose revenue from the deal — and how much. The Ontario Liberals have speculated the overall plan could cost as much as $1 billion, something the finance minister has dismissed.

The economic document will be unveiled in the legislature just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices