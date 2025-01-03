Trudeau to attend cabinet committee meeting on Trump tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking part in a virtual meeting of the Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee, as people inside and outside the Liberal caucus call for him to resign as leader.

The committee meets as president-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration quickly approaches.

Trump promised to enact 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports unless both countries meet his demand to beef up security at the American border.

He’s also been taunting Trudeau on social media, suggesting Canada should become the 51st U.S. state and calling Trudeau its governor, arguing that the U.S. subsidizes Canada through its trade relationship.

0:27 Quebec Liberal caucus calls for Trudeau to resign before next election

Trudeau travelled to Florida on Nov. 30 to meet with Trump, and several of his top cabinet ministers met with the Trump team last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

In Ottawa, Trudeau continues to face pressure to step down as Liberal leader after Chrystia Freeland’s decision to quit as finance minister last month.

Before the holiday break, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told The Canadian Press that Trudeau was taking time to reflect on his future.