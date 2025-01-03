Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau to attend cabinet committee meeting on Trump tariff threat

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2025 12:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New year, same problems for Justin Trudeau'
New year, same problems for Justin Trudeau
WATCH ABOVE: New year, same problems for Justin Trudeau
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking part in a virtual meeting of the Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee, as people inside and outside the Liberal caucus call for him to resign as leader.

The committee meets as president-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration quickly approaches.

Trump promised to enact 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports unless both countries meet his demand to beef up security at the American border.

He’s also been taunting Trudeau on social media, suggesting Canada should become the 51st U.S. state and calling Trudeau its governor, arguing that the U.S. subsidizes Canada through its trade relationship.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberal caucus calls for Trudeau to resign before next election'
Quebec Liberal caucus calls for Trudeau to resign before next election
Trending Now

Trudeau travelled to Florida on Nov. 30 to meet with Trump, and several of his top cabinet ministers met with the Trump team last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

In Ottawa, Trudeau continues to face pressure to step down as Liberal leader after Chrystia Freeland’s decision to quit as finance minister last month.

Before the holiday break, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told The Canadian Press that Trudeau was taking time to reflect on his future.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices