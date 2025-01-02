Development differences in Surrey, Langley leave road at literal dead end

Send this page to someone via email

A difference in development between two Metro Vancouver municipalities has resulted in an unusual intersection and a main road coming to a dead end.

24th Avenue crosses from Surrey into Langley Township.

In Surrey, the city expanded the road to four lanes with sidewalks and lane dividers to serve the Campbell Heights industrial district.

However, when 24th Avenue hits Langley Township, it turns into a narrow two-lane rural road with no sidewalks.

The Township has also put up barricades to block off its part of the road.

“When Surrey completed a four-lane arterial road up to the 196 (Street) border, Township of Langley council opted to leave the road closed because 24 Avenue on the Township side is a rural standard and probably needs some upgrades before the two roads can be connected,” Township of Langley Mayor Eric Woodward told Global News.

He added that council is currently looking at the budget process to upgrade the stretch of road.

“Given that Surrey, I think. is looking for us to provide a connection and another east-west connection in 24th Avenue into Campbell Heights, I think it’d be appropriate for our new council to have a look at seeing if we can open that up,” Woodward said.

In a statement, the City of Surrey said it is collaborating with the Township of Langley.