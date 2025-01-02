Menu

Crime

Police, coast guard pull woman’s body from Port Moody marina, criminality not ruled out

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Port Moody police said the woman's body was found in the water at Reed Point Marina. View image in full screen
Port Moody police said the woman's body was found in the water at Reed Point Marina. Google Street View
Port Moody, B.C., police are investigating a woman’s death after she was pulled from the water at a local marina.

Police said officers were called to Reed Point Marina on New Year’s Day just after 9 a.m. for a report of a deceased person in the water.

A woman in her 60s was retrieved with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard, police said.

“Our Major Crime Detectives are in the evidence-gathering phase of this investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the death but have not ruled out criminality at this time,” said Acting Sgt. Sam Zacharias, adding that, “initial information suggests the incident is isolated in nature and anyone with information is asked to contact our investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police.

