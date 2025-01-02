Vancouver police appeal for witnesses in unsolved 2021 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Luis Rosas Saenz was only 24 years old when he was stabbed and killed on the morning of July 10, 2021, after leaving a house party in Vancouver’s Southlands neighbourhood.

While Vancouver police have identified the suspect, no one has been arrested and police want more witnesses to come forward.

“There are people in our community who witnessed this homicide, and others who may have information that could help bring the person responsible for this crime to justice,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release.

“We’re asking these people to come forward and tell us what they know, so we can obtain answers and accountability in this unsolved case.”

Vancouver police officers were first called to Southwest Marine Drive and West 57th Street after passing motorists saw what they believed was a fight on the street.

When officers arrived, the suspects had fled, police said, and Saenz was seriously injured.

A passerby provided first aid, however, Saenz later died in hospital.

Investigators from the Vancouver Police Department’s homicide unit believe Saenz was leaving the party when he had a verbal altercation with a group of people outside the house, police said.

They believe Saenz was stabbed by one of the people in that group.

“There were eyewitnesses to this stabbing who have yet to come forward and cooperate with this investigation,” Addison said.

“Their evidence could be pivotal, and we’re asking them to do the right thing, work with our investigators, and help us solve this case.”

Vancouver police also believe there may have been passing motorists, or people with dashcam video, who witnessed the stabbing and have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.