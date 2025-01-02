Latest GST/HST credit payments to roll out. How much could Canadians get?

Send this page to someone via email

The first benefits of the new year will go out Friday, with eligible Canadians receiving goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) credits from the federal government.

It’s the third quarterly payment of the 2023 base year that will roll out to Canadians with low and modest incomes.

These tax-free quarterly payments are meant to help individuals and families offset the GST or HST that they pay on a range of products and services.

The GST/HST credit amounts may also include payments from the provincial and territorial programs.

The payments come amid a two-month “tax holiday” announced by the federal government during which Canadians don’t have to pay GST/HST on dozens of items.

1:50 Cost of living top of mind for Canadians in 2024, poll finds

GST/HST credit amounts

The GST/HST credit payments are calculated based on your marital status, the adjusted family net income and the number of children under the age of 19 years who have been registered for the Canada Child Benefit as well as the GST/HST credit, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Single Canadians who don’t have children could get up to $519 in GST/HST credit in total for the full year between July 2024 and June 2025.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The January payment will be roughly a quarter of the yearly entitlement a person is due based on their 2023 tax return.

Married couples or common-law partners with no children could receive a maximum payment of $680 for the full year.

For each child under the age of 19, parents are entitled to up to $179 in GST/HST credit for the year.

2:28 Business Matters: ‘Tax holiday’ boosting sales despite some struggles, industry groups say

If parents share custody, then they may be eligible for half of the GST/HST credit for a child.

If the total GST/HST credit calculated in July 2024 was less than $50 per quarter, then the lump sum amount for the year would’ve been paid that month, CRA says. Hence, no payments will be made to these individuals and families in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Who can get GST/HST credit?

To be eligible for this month’s GST/HST credit payments, a person should be at least 19 years old and must have been residing in Canada in December and beginning of January.

Canadians under the age of 19 could also be eligible if they have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner or are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with their child.

The adjusted family net income for the 2023 base year should be no more than $70,000.

If eligible, people who filed their 2023 tax returns will get payments by direct deposit or cheque, even if they didn’t earn any income last year.

The next quarterly GST/HST credit payment will be made on April 4, 2025.