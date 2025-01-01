Cyclist dies after falling from bike, colliding with parked car in Sherbrooke

A 31-year-old cyclist has died after falling off his bike and colliding with a parked vehicle in downtown Sherbrooke, Que.
Police say in a news release that the crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Dépôt Street.
The investigation ended around 2 a.m. determined the death was not criminal.
Police spoke with witnesses and verified surveillance camera footage to determine what happened.
Witnesses reported the cyclist was found on the ground and police say he later died in hospital.
Traffic has been restored in the area.
