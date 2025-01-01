Cyclist dies after falling from bike, colliding with parked car in Sherbrooke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 31-year-old cyclist has died after falling off his bike and colliding with a parked vehicle in downtown Sherbrooke, Que.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Dépôt Street.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation ended around 2 a.m. determined the death was not criminal.

Police spoke with witnesses and verified surveillance camera footage to determine what happened.

Witnesses reported the cyclist was found on the ground and police say he later died in hospital.

Traffic has been restored in the area.