Crime

Man uses explosives, gun in attempted robbery at Holt Renfrew, Vancouver police allege

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 1, 2025 1:56 pm
1 min read
Holt Renfrew is shown in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
The Holt Renfrew outlet in downtown Vancouver. Google Maps
A man is in custody and charged with multiple offences after an attempted armed robbery on Monday at Holt Renfrew in downtown Vancouver.

Police said they were called just before noon on Dec. 30 following reports to 911 saying that a man had entered the store, threatened to shoot staff and attempted to steal merchandise.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the man outside the store with help from a witness, police said.

The man had two improvised explosive devices, a firearm, and other weapons on him, police said. The devices were later rendered safe by explosive techs from VPD’s Emergency Response Section.

Douglas Ewing, 66, has been charged with robbery, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Ewing remains in custody until his next court appearance, police said.

