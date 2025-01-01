Menu

Canada

Parents in and around Toronto welcome 1st new babies of 2025

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 1, 2025 10:24 am
1 min read
As 2025 dawns, hospitals in and around Toronto are marking the first births of the new year.

Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, staff at North York General Hospital were able to celebrate the first birth of the year.

At 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, the hospital said Chris and Machaela welcomed their baby Harper — weighing seven pounds and 14 ounces — into the family.

A few hours later to the north, the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital saw its first birth of the year.

The hospital said it was 2:45 a.m. when baby Anhad was born to parents Taranpreet and Vijayvir, both from Vaughan. Baby Anhad weighed six pounds and two ounces and was born in a hospital that delivered more than 4,300 babies last year.

“Welcoming the first baby of the year is always a joyous occasion,” Dr. Olamide Sobowale of Mackenzie Health, which runs the hospital, said. “We are honoured to be part of these life-changing moments.

Parents Taranpreet and Vijayvir welcome baby Anhad. View image in full screen
Parents Taranpreet and Vijayvir welcome baby Anhad.
