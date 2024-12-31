Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Senior dies of injuries sustained during East Vancouver collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
Police say a man in his 80s who was struck at this East Vancouver intersection has since died. View image in full screen
Police say a man in his 80s who was struck at this East Vancouver intersection has since died. Global News
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an East Vancouver collision earlier this month after the pedestrian who was struck died.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, at the intersection of Broadway and Victoria Drive.

Police said the victim, an 85-year-old man, was trying to cross Victoria on the north side of Broadway when he was struck by the driver of a 2001 Toyota Sienna.

Investigators said his injuries weren’t initially believed to be life-threatening, but that he later died in hospital.

The driver of the Sienna has been identified as an 83-year-old woman.

“We believe they initially stopped at the collision and then left, however we were able to identify that driver and we know who that person is,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has video shot at the intersection between 4:40 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

