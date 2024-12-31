Senior dies of injuries sustained during East Vancouver collision

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an East Vancouver collision earlier this month after the pedestrian who was struck died.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, at the intersection of Broadway and Victoria Drive.

Police said the victim, an 85-year-old man, was trying to cross Victoria on the north side of Broadway when he was struck by the driver of a 2001 Toyota Sienna.

Investigators said his injuries weren’t initially believed to be life-threatening, but that he later died in hospital.

The driver of the Sienna has been identified as an 83-year-old woman.

“We believe they initially stopped at the collision and then left, however we were able to identify that driver and we know who that person is,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has video shot at the intersection between 4:40 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.