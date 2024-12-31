Norovirus cases spike above 5-year average, PHAC says

Send this page to someone via email

Norovirus, commonly known as the stomach bug, may be hitting Canadians harder this time of year with reported cases rising above previous averages, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Preliminary data from recent weeks shows norovirus cases are being reported countrywide at higher rates than the five-year average from 2019 to 2023, PHAC said in an email to Global News on Monday.

The agency noted that while cases are reported to the National Enteric Surveillance Program (NESP), it was unable to provide specific data on the number of cases.

“This has been noted for multiple provinces, including Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia,” a PHAC spokesperson said in the email, adding that the high reported numbers should be viewed with caution.

This is because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the reporting of stomach bugs like norovirus, which brought down the five-year average for cases during that time, the agency stated. Because of this, current numbers might look unusually high compared with 2019 to 2023.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes diarrhea and vomiting. Outbreaks occur more frequently during the fall and winter months and usually cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, body aches, headache and a fever.

“It’s got the moniker ‘winter vomiting illness’ for a reason. It’s just awful gastroenteritis and makes people vomit like crazy; it is one of the most awful things to experience,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital.

“When you get it, people are truly hugging the porcelain for usually 12 to 24 hours, but usually after 36 to 48 hours, the symptoms start to subside.”

And it’s not just Canadians feeling the impact — norovirus appears to be spiking south of the border as well.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported during the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 outbreaks the last week of November.

Numbers from the past few years show a maximum of 65 outbreaks reported during that first week of December.

Bogoch said he hasn’t noticed a significant spike in activity in the Toronto area but has seen cases over the past few weeks. He noted that norovirus typically increases during the winter months, as people spend more time indoors, making it easier for the virus to spread.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as Norwalk virus, is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness spread primarily through contaminated food or water, or close contact with infected individuals, according to PHAC.

While often labelled the “stomach flu,” norovirus is distinct from influenza viruses, the culprits behind the flu. Instead, norovirus manifests as a gastrointestinal illness.

Although there’s no medication to treat it, most people recover within a few days with rest and hydration.

“It’s acquired through the fecal, oral route, which basically means an unintentional ingestion of the virus, either through contact with contaminated surfaces or ingestion of contaminated food or beverages,” Bogoch said.

The vast majority of people will recover at home (with some rest and fluids), but some — especially seniors and young children — may struggle to maintain hydration and electrolytes and may need to be hospitalized, he added.

How to stay safe

Norovirus is resilient and can survive on surfaces for extended periods, making outbreaks harder to control.

Because of the virus’s resiliency, Bogoch noted that hand sanitizer isn’t always effective, so frequent and thorough handwashing is your best defence. If someone in your household is infected, be sure to disinfect high-contact surfaces with a bleach-based cleaner.

On top of good hand hygiene and disinfecting surfaces, avoid preparing food for others while you’re sick and for at least 48 hours after symptoms end.

If you do end up catching norovirus, Bogoch suggests soup as a good self-care option because it provides both fluids and electrolytes to help you recover.