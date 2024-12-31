1 dead, 1 injured after shooting, stabbing in Toronto

Toronto Police say a man is dead and another has been seriously injured after a shooting and a stabbing on Monday night.
The incident happened near Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue, at around 11:45 p.m.
Police said there were reports that someone had been both shot and stabbed.
When officers arrived they found two men. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
It is unclear who was shot and/or stabbed.
There is no word on suspects. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
