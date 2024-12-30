Family of student killed by Winnipeg police still seeking answers one year later

Nearly a year after an international student was shot and killed by Winnipeg police, his family members are still looking for closure and wondering how much longer they’ll have to wait for the the full details of what happened.

On December 31st, 2023, 19-year-old Afolabi Opaso died of his injuries after police were called to an apartment near the University of Manitoba for a well-being check. Police say he was armed when they arrived, and during the encounter an officer shot him.

“The investigation into Afolabi’s death has dragged on for too long and we are still left with no more questions than answers,” says Yemisi Opaso, Afolabi’s sister.

Opaso’s death inspired protests in Winnipeg, demanding police accountability. The Independent Investigation Unit took over the case, but later passed it to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

In March, the family was told an autopsy report would be released to them, but they still have not received it. They require that report to take the case to court for potential financial remediation for expenses such as Opaso’s funeral, and flights from the United States and Nigeria for family members to attend.

With the year closing out, one of the family’s lawyers says frustration is mounting.

“So far nobody is being blamed. Our systems are not being checked out,” says Benjamin Nkana Bassi. “So we don’t know where we have flaws. We don’t know where to improve. So if we leave that for years, we have the same society.”

Global News reached out to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team for more information about the investigation, but had not heard back as of late Monday afternoon.

Investigators have stayed in communication with the Opasos, but Yemisi says they haven’t been told any new information for months.

“I’ve been talking to the investigator – I spoke to him, and I also sent him a text at the beginning of this month just to ask him for any information. And there’s no new information. It’s the same things since march.”

The family’s other lawyer, Jean-René Dominique Kwilu, says new information is long overdue, and that one year of waiting is both unreasonable and painful.

“There is more, and the family would like to know what is that more – what really transpired so that they they can get closure,” says Kwilu.