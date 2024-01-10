Menu

Crime

Investigation into police shooting death in Winnipeg now in hands of Alberta team

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 6:09 pm
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says it will not investigate the shooting death of a Winnipeg man on Dec. 31, 2023. The investigation will be conducted instead by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says it will not investigate the shooting death of a Winnipeg man on Dec. 31, 2023. The investigation will be conducted instead by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
An investigation into the death of a man resulting from a police shooting in Winnipeg is now under the jurisdiction of an agency in Alberta.

The incident, according to officials, occurred on Dec. 31, 2023, at an apartment in the first 100 block of University Crescent. Winnipeg police said they were called to the residence at 2:22 p.m. with reports of a man acting erratically. Once there, police said the man, who was armed, confronted them, leading to an officer discharging his firearm.

The 19-year-old was provided with medical care and taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said it would take over the investigation as it involved an officer. But in a release on Wednesday, the IIU said the investigation will now be conducted by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

In the release, the IIU said the transfer of the investigation was meant to avoid the “potential of any perceived conflict of interest.” The agency further added that an officer involved in the shooting is a close relative of an employee of Manitoba Justice — the same department where the IIU is organizationally located.

The release says that “onsidering the relationship of the persons involved, it was concluded that the appointment of an outside agency for this investigation is important to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.”

