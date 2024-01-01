Menu

Crime

Manitoba police watchdog to investigate officer-involved shooting on University Crescent

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 1:46 pm
Winnipeg police say an officer shot an armed man in a University Crescent apartment on New Year's Eve. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say an officer shot an armed man in a University Crescent apartment on New Year's Eve. RJB
Winnipeg police say an officer shot an armed man in a University Crescent apartment on New Year’s Eve.

Police say a 911 call received at 2:22 p.m. reported that a man was acting erratically in the first 100 block of University Crescent.

The caller told officers the man may be armed and there were other people in the suite, police say.

Officers say that they were confronted by an armed man at the suite and that during this encounter, an officer shot him.

Officers provided immediate medical care and ensured the well-being of other people at the scene, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died as a result of his injuries.

In a press conference on Monday, Chief Danny Smyth said the man’s name would be held back for the time being but confirmed he was 19 years of age.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

