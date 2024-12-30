Shooting victim found in crashed car on Vancouver Island: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a crashed car early Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP said officers and first responders were called to Kangaroo Road between Sooke Road and Lindholm Road in Metchosin just after 3 a.m.

Crews found a white 2002 Hyundai Accent crashed in a ditch with a 40-year-old man inside. He was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening” gunshot wounds, police said.

Mounties say they think the man was shot at another location, and that the victim had driven himself to the crash location.

Anyone with video shot in the area of Kangaroo Road between midnight and 4 a.m. is asked to check their footage for anything that could help the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other useful information is also asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.