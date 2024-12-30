Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting victim found in crashed car on Vancouver Island: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
File photo. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Vancouver, B.C., on April 9, 2015. View image in full screen
File photo. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Vancouver, B.C., on April 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a crashed car early Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP said officers and first responders were called to Kangaroo Road between Sooke Road and Lindholm Road in Metchosin just after 3 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Escaped inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. man'
Escaped inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. man

Crews found a white 2002 Hyundai Accent crashed in a ditch with a 40-year-old man inside. He was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening” gunshot wounds, police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say they think the man was shot at another location, and that the victim had driven himself to the crash location.

Anyone with video shot in the area of Kangaroo Road between midnight and 4 a.m. is asked to check their footage for anything that could help the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other useful information is also asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices