Crime

McDonald’s was closed, and other inappropriate B.C. 911 calls in 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
911 call on cellphone. View image in full screen
911 call on cellphone. File photo
British Columbia’s emergency call service has released its annual list of the most unusual and inappropriate 911 calls, including complaints about overripe fruit and an overly fragrant neighbour.

E-Comm says it handles about 2 million calls a year but not all of them qualify as emergencies.

The 2024 list is topped by complaints about a neighbour wearing too much cologne, a stain left on a shirt by dry cleaners, and an unopened McDonald’s restaurant.

Other inappropriate 911 calls included one to alert authorities of a purchase of 38 rotten avocados in a box, as well as another to report a “domestic-looking rabbit in a park” and one requesting help removing a wasp nest.

E-Comm says 911 lines should be reserved to report in-progress crimes or emergencies requiring immediate attention from police, fire or ambulance services.

The service says other unusual calls this year included requests for “technical support” and directions to a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Top 10 List of Calls that did NOT belong on 9-1-1 in 2024:

  1. Their neighbour was wearing too much cologne
  2. The dry cleaners stained their shirt
  3. McDonald’s wouldn’t open their doors
  4. They wanted directions to a 24/7 Shoppers Drug Mart
  5. Complaining the power was out
  6. Requesting technical support
  7. The box of 38 avocados they purchased were rotten
  8. They left their phone in an Uber
  9. Requesting help removing a wasp nest
  10. There was a domesticated-looking bunny in the park
© 2024 The Canadian Press

