Crime

Scam texts involving ‘graphic violent images’ being sent out, Toronto police warn

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Money Tips Monday: Protecting yourself against scams and frauds'
Money Tips Monday: Protecting yourself against scams and frauds
RELATED: On Money Tips Monday from March, Travis Lowe offers some tips on how to stay safe and avoid being scammed. – Mar 25, 2024
Toronto Police are warning GTA residents about a growing scam to extort money through calls and text messages involving “graphic violent images.”

Police said residents are receiving phone calls or text messages from American phone numbers with the area codes 470 and 404.

“Graphic violent image are then texted to the victim,” police say in a statement on Monday.

Investigators added that a demand for money is made by the scammer. If it isn’t paid the sender alleges violence against the victim, police said.

“We would like to advise the public that this is a known scam in a bid to extort money from the receiver,” police said in their warning.

The force said if anyone receives these messages or phone calls to report it to police right away and to not pay any money.

Police said there is an increased frequency in reports about the scam.

