Scam texts involving ‘graphic violent images’ being sent out, Toronto police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police are warning GTA residents about a growing scam to extort money through calls and text messages involving “graphic violent images.”

Police said residents are receiving phone calls or text messages from American phone numbers with the area codes 470 and 404.

“Graphic violent image are then texted to the victim,” police say in a statement on Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators added that a demand for money is made by the scammer. If it isn’t paid the sender alleges violence against the victim, police said.

“We would like to advise the public that this is a known scam in a bid to extort money from the receiver,” police said in their warning.

The force said if anyone receives these messages or phone calls to report it to police right away and to not pay any money.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there is an increased frequency in reports about the scam.