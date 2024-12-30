Ontario man charged with murder in his mother’s death: police

Police say they have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead during a welfare check at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a residence near Huron and St. Claire Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
They found 59-year-old Lori Konrad dead in the home.
Police arrested the woman’s son, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.
The accused attended a bail hearing Sunday, and was remanded into custody.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.
