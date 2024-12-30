Menu

Crime

Ontario man charged with murder in his mother’s death: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2024 6:21 am
1 min read
The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. View image in full screen
Police say they have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead during a welfare check at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a residence near Huron and St. Claire Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They found 59-year-old Lori Konrad dead in the home.

Police arrested the woman’s son, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The accused attended a bail hearing Sunday, and was remanded into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

