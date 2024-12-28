Residents frustrated over broken elevator at Edmonton seniors housing complex

Send this page to someone via email

Tenants living at Porta Place, an Edmonton seniors housing complex, were left on a sour note during the holidays. Their only elevator broke down, impacting accessibility, and leaving dozens stranded on their floors.

Barry Dove lives at Porta Place. The building is an independent seniors building owned by the Alberta Social Housing Corporation and managed by GEF Seniors Housing.

Dove says he’s been climbing up and down the staircase from his third-floor unit because the elevator has been broken for over a week.

“I had to go to many Christmas dinners. I was up and down the stairs 100 times. It’s been terrible,” he said.

Dove worries for other tenants living at the complex after suffering a fall in the stairwell.

“People can’t get down. There are sick people here. There’s people 80, 90 years old,” he explained.

“I’m probably best in shape here and it’s affected me terribly. There was one time I collapsed because I was so tired,” he added.

Resident Hank Kuhberg says he will have to tough it out, but each time walking up the steps becomes more and more painful.

“Coming down is not a problem. But going up, now that’s a problem,” Kuhberg explained.

“It’s going to take me a good hour and a half to get to the third floor with all my groceries.”

GEF Seniors Housing sent a letter to tenants apologizing for the service disruption. The organization contacted Schindler, the company responsible for their elevator repair.

“Schindler informed us that a processor board is faulty and needs to be replaced. We have approved expedited shipment of the part; however, it is still going to be an undetermined number of days until the part arrives,” the letter read.

Nadine Birklid is the daughter of a tenant who lives on the fourth floor. She worries about her mother having to maneuver around the apartment under the circumstances.

“She has to stop every five or six steps. It’s very concerning for me because I watch her and she can’t breathe,” she explained.

Birklid says several residents use walkers or wheelchairs. A broken elevator is affecting their accessibility and some residents are becoming isolated.

“It’s not good for their mental health. They need that conversation with friends. Now they are stuck doing nothing in their apartment,” she said.

GEF Seniors Housing responded to the residents’ concerns through a statement.

“In speaking with the building’s manager, I am informed that Porta Place experienced some issues with the elevator earlier this year, but that a Schindler technician was called out, the issues were resolved, and no issues have been reported to us since April 2024,” Communications and Engagement director Bernadette DeSantis said.

“Please also note that due to the age of the elevators (1985), the scarcity of parts for older elevators, the postal disruption and the holidays, Schindler was not able to provide us with a definite timeline for the repairs.

“It is unfortunate that seniors at Porta Place experienced this disruption over the holidays. We are hopeful Schindler can restore elevator service to the building as soon as possible,” she added.