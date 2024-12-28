Saskatoon soccer players enjoying the sport at a slower pace

Send this page to someone via email

Walking soccer is allowing people in Saskatoon to enjoy the sport at a slower and less intense pace.

“It’s a great game for retired people, but it’s also a very good game for people that have been injured and want to come back slowly,” organizer and player David Taylor said.

Although it’s slower, that doesn’t mean it’s easier than traditional soccer. Having to walk instead of run, and keeping at least one foot on the ground is actually difficult for some players.

Saskatoon Soccer Centre Inc. CEO Jodi Blackwell said staff are encouraged to give the sport a try.

“I do play on a women’s soccer team so I thought it would be a pretty relaxed opportunity to run around and kick a ball, but it actually is a really good workout and it takes a lot of coordination because you have to be a lot more precise,” Blackwell said.

The sport is offered as a drop-in program at the Saskatoon Soccer Centre on Wednesdays and Fridays.