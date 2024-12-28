Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon soccer players enjoying the sport at a slower pace

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted December 28, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Walking soccer offered at the Saskatoon Soccer Centre'
Walking soccer offered at the Saskatoon Soccer Centre
Walking soccer is allowing people in Saskatoon to enjoy the sport at a slower and less intense pace.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Walking soccer is allowing people in Saskatoon to enjoy the sport at a slower and less intense pace.

“It’s a great game for retired people, but it’s also a very good game for people that have been injured and want to come back slowly,” organizer and player David Taylor said.

Although it’s slower, that doesn’t mean it’s easier than traditional soccer. Having to walk instead of run, and keeping at least one foot on the ground is actually difficult for some players.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatoon Soccer Centre Inc. CEO Jodi Blackwell said staff are encouraged to give the sport a try.

“I do play on a women’s soccer team so I thought it would be a pretty relaxed opportunity to run around and kick a ball, but it actually is a really good workout and it takes a lot of coordination because you have to be a lot more precise,” Blackwell said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The sport is offered as a drop-in program at the Saskatoon Soccer Centre on Wednesdays and Fridays.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices