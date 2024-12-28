Menu

Health

Abbotsford, B.C., couple calls for earlier colon cancer screening as husband fights for life

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 28, 2024 8:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Call for colon cancer screening age to be lowered after late terminal diagnosis'
Call for colon cancer screening age to be lowered after late terminal diagnosis
An Abbotsford man and his wife are sounding the alarm after he received a terminal cancer diagnosis, one they say could have been avoided. They want the age for colon cancer screening to be lowered so others won't have to experience the heartbreak they have. Taya Fast reports.
An Abbotsford, B.C., man and his wife are hoping to raise awareness amid a long and painful cancer battle that they believe could have been avoided.

Cory McIntyre is fighting Stage 4 colon cancer. His wife, Melissa McIntyre, says he was diagnosed a year after being told he was too young to be screened.

“The oncologist estimated that probably a year to 18 months before he got diagnosed was when it started. So, if he had had the test done when we had asked, he would have found the tumors, they would have been able to remove them,” Melissa McIntyre said.

“Because it was left unchecked. It went to his liver, it went to his bones, it went to his lungs, and was literally taking over his whole body.”

Click to play video: 'Colon cancer survivor speaks out about life-altering diagnosis'
Colon cancer survivor speaks out about life-altering diagnosis

BC Cancer recommends that people start screening for colon cancer between 50 to 74 years old. Those guidelines change for people with a family history or for those showing symptoms.

The Guidelines and Protocols Advisory Committee (GPAC) updated B.C.’s guidelines in 2022 to remain at 50 years old, according to BC Cancer.

“BC Cancer regularly reviews research and trends to ensure screening guidelines provide high-quality, effective care,” said BC Cancer in a statement to Global News.

“The incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) rises steadily after the age of 50. Regardless of age, anyone experiencing concerning colon health symptoms should speak to their doctor right away.”

Click to play video: 'Calls grow for colon cancer screening to include younger adults'
Calls grow for colon cancer screening to include younger adults

There are growing calls to start screening sooner across the country.

An online petition started earlier this year, to lower the screening age to 30 years old in Ontario, reached over 37,000 signatures.

Trending Now

In February, Colorectal Cancer Canada said incidents of colon cancer among young adults have  climbed rapidly in recent years, challenging the conventional idea that it is a disease of older adults.

“This alarming reality serves as a stark reminder that vigilance and advocacy are paramount in the fight against colorectal cancer,” the organization said.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Colon cancer risks'
Health Matters: Colon cancer risks

Meanwhile, Cory McIntyre was given two years to live and is now almost at that two-year mark.

“Tests need to be more readily available to everyone,” said Melissa McIntyre. “People are dying, something has to be done. He’s only 37 years old and has four kids and is going to eventually pass away in the next year or so.”

Click to play video: 'Screening for colorectal cancer'
Screening for colorectal cancer
