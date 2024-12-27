Carolina Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard has chance to break NFL record for Canadian players

Send this page to someone via email

Long the standard by which Canadian running backs are measured in the NFL, Rueben Mayes is hoping Chuba Hubbard can set that bar even higher.

In 1986, Mayes became the first Canadian to rush for over 1,000 yards in an NFL season, running for a career-best 1,353 yards (over 16 regular-season games) as a New Orleans Saints rookie.

On Dec. 8, Hubbard became the second Canadian to crack the 1,000-yard plateau and needs 159 yards in the Carolina Panthers’ final two regular-season games to surpass Mayes’ single-season mark.

“I’m cheering for him to do it,” Mayes said. “I did what I did 38 years ago and being the first (Canadian) to do it, I feel a lot of pride about that.

“But now it’s Chuba’s time. It (1,353 yards) is definitely within reach and I think Canadians should be really proud to know there’s a homegrown player who’s doing that on a big stage like that. The big thing is to stay healthy and have the opportunity but Chuba is in position to do that.”

Now 61, Mayes, of North Battleford, Sask., played in the NFL with New Orleans (1986-90) and Seattle (92-93), rushing for 3,484 yards (four-yard average) with 23 touchdowns. He was the NFL’s top offensive rookie in 1986, went to the Pro Bowl twice (1986, ’87) and was inducted into the Saints’ Hall of Fame in 2004.

Hubbard, 25, of Sherwood Park, Alta., has some work to do to surpass Mayes.

Carolina (4-11) finishes its season on the road against division rivals Tampa Bay (8-7) and Atlanta (8-7), which are tied atop the NFC South and still have plenty to play for.

What’s more, Tampa Bay’s defence is ranked 10th against the run (104 yards per game) just ahead of Atlanta (111.9).

“He’ll have to earn it,” Mayes said. “These are two good running teams and I learned when I played that teams that have good running games are good against the run because that’s what they practise.

“But I’ll be tracking where he is. It’s kind of fun, kind of exciting to engage in that with another running back.”

Hubbard is coming off a 152-yard rushing performance in Carolina’s 36-30 overtime win over Arizona on Sunday that eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention. Hubbard also scored two TDs, including the game winner in extra time on a 21-yard run.

That boosted Hubbard’s season total to 1,195 yards (4.8-yard average) with 10 TDs. Last month, Hubbard signed a four-year contract extension worth US$33.2 million.

Carolina selected Hubbard in the fourth round of the ’21 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State.

Mayes is currently the regional partnerships and philanthropy officer at Seattle Children’s Hospital. He and his wife of 37 years, Marie, have two sons, Logan (a senior financial analyst for Amazon) and Kellen (a third-year medical student at the University of Washington).

Mayes says he has no lingering effects from having played football.

“I’ve been so blessed, honestly,” Mayes said. “I’ve had a couple of surgeries post football, one from surfing … I tore cartilage in my right knee and I’m a big skier and one time I hurt my shoulder but now it’s fine.

“I have good genes from my dad and mom. My dad is 93 years old. I have a lot of gratitude for my life, with a lot more to go.”

New Orleans selected Mayes in the third round of the ’86 NFL draft following a stellar career at Washington State. Twice the Pac-10’s offensive player of the year (1984-85) and a consensus All-American (’84), Mayes set single-season (1,632) and career (3,519) rushing records while also setting a then NCAA record for single-game rushing yards (357 versus Oregon in 1984).

As a junior, Mayes finished 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy, presented annually to U.S. college football’s outstanding player. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

“My mindset when I played was always to be the best,” Mayes said. “I wanted to be the best running back in the NFL.

“I remember once we had training camp against the Chicago Bears and I got to meet Walter Payton in person, who was one of my idols, and that year I beat him in rushing and it was like it doesn’t matter if you’re from North Battleford, Sherwood Park or Toronto, Chuba can be the best in the NFL and that’s exciting.

“That’s always been my mindset, even today, just going for it.”