Sports

Halifax Thunderbirds player suspended by team after video shows fans attacked in Colorado

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 27, 2024 9:41 am
1 min read
FILE - The Halifax Thunderbirds says it has suspended player Tyson Bell after an altercation at a Dec. 21 game. View image in full screen
FILE - The Halifax Thunderbirds says it has suspended player Tyson Bell after an altercation at a Dec. 21 game. Halifax Thunderbirds
A Halifax lacrosse player has been suspended by his team, as video of a violent altercation between him and spectators at a game last week makes the rounds on social media.

The Halifax Thunderbirds, based out of Nova Scotia, lost 19-14 to the Colorado Mammoth in a National Lacrosse League match on Dec. 21 in Denver.

Fan video shows the Halifax team walking out after the loss towards their locker room. Fans are lined up on the sides heckling the team — with one person holding up a middle finger as they all jeer.

In the video, a player later identified as Tyson Bell is shown lashing out and punching one fan in the head. He also uses his stick to strike the fan who had held up his middle finger.

In a terse statement posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, the Halifax Thunderbirds wrote it “has suspended Tyson Bell.”

The altercation has made headlines in sports publications, and as far as TMZ and The Sun in the UK.

In a statement, the National Lacrosse League told TMZ it was aware of the incident and had launched an investigation into the matter.

More to come.

