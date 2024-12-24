Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Homicide team indentifies remains following Langley brush fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 5:30 pm
1 min read
On Dec. 24, 2024, the victim was identified as Michael Kashani of Langley.
On Dec. 24, 2024, the victim was identified as Michael Kashani of Langley. IHIT handout
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the identity of a man found dead following a fire in Langley, B.C., in September 2023.

On Sept. 22, 2023, Langley City Fire Rescue Service was called to Nicomekl Park on 208th Street after a brush fire was reported.

They extinguished the fire but human remains were found and death was deemed suspicious.

IHIT took control of the investigation.

On Dec. 24, 2024, the victim was identified as Michael Kashani of Langley.

“Mr. Kashani was 36 years old at the time and his death has left a void in his family and community,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement.

We believe someone out there may have information about Mr. Kashani’s death and we are interested in speaking with them.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

