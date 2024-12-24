Homicide team indentifies remains following Langley brush fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the identity of a man found dead following a fire in Langley, B.C., in September 2023.

On Sept. 22, 2023, Langley City Fire Rescue Service was called to Nicomekl Park on 208th Street after a brush fire was reported.

They extinguished the fire but human remains were found and death was deemed suspicious.

IHIT took control of the investigation.

On Dec. 24, 2024, the victim was identified as Michael Kashani of Langley.

“Mr. Kashani was 36 years old at the time and his death has left a void in his family and community,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement.

We believe someone out there may have information about Mr. Kashani’s death and we are interested in speaking with them.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.