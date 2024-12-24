Gas leak following Port Moody crash prompts evacuations, shelter in place

See more sharing options

Some buildings have been evacuated and some residents asked to shelter in place due to gas leaking from a truck in Port Moody, B.C.

Police have closed Clarke Road in both directions near St. Johns Street after gas started leaking following a collision involving a semi-truck.

At first, police believed the truck was leaking ammonia but officers now believe it is carbon dioxide.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time and it is not known when the road will reopen.

More to come.