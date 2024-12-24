Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Christmas Day storm expected to hit B.C. South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. bracing for series of storms throughout Christmas week'
B.C. bracing for series of storms throughout Christmas week
Environment Canada says B.C.'s South Coast and Vancouver Island are in for a series of storms this week. Three different weather systems are expected to hit the area. Reporter Troy Charles and meteorologist Kristi Gordon have the details.
B.C.’s South Coast residents can expect a storm to sweep onshore on Christmas Day.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said very strong winds and rain are expected to hit the region.

In Metro Vancouver, southeast winds will likely gust to 80 km/h, especially near the Strait of Georgia, by late morning and in the afternoon and evening, Madryga added.

Early on Boxing Day, a low-pressure system will approach southern Vancouver Island but Madryga said there is still some uncertainty about the path.

Current guidance suggests the storm will track through the Juan de Fuca Strait, Madryga added, and as a result, the strongest winds and heavy precipitation will likely be confined to the B.C. South Coast.

The low-pressure centre that brought strong winds to the South Coast Monday night has moved northward to the Central Coast on Tuesday morning and will move into northern B.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Winds will steadily ease through the morning.

Below is a look at the peak wind gusts as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A look at the peak winds gusts on B.C.'s South Coast as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A look at the peak wind gusts on B.C.’s South Coast as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Global SkyTracker

 

