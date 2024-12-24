Christmas Day storm expected to hit B.C. South Coast

B.C.’s South Coast residents can expect a storm to sweep onshore on Christmas Day.
Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said very strong winds and rain are expected to hit the region.
In Metro Vancouver, southeast winds will likely gust to 80 km/h, especially near the Strait of Georgia, by late morning and in the afternoon and evening, Madryga added.
Early on Boxing Day, a low-pressure system will approach southern Vancouver Island but Madryga said there is still some uncertainty about the path.
Current guidance suggests the storm will track through the Juan de Fuca Strait, Madryga added, and as a result, the strongest winds and heavy precipitation will likely be confined to the B.C. South Coast.
The low-pressure centre that brought strong winds to the South Coast Monday night has moved northward to the Central Coast on Tuesday morning and will move into northern B.C. Tuesday afternoon.
Winds will steadily ease through the morning.
Below is a look at the peak wind gusts as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
