Is that ice thick enough? How to stay safe during holiday time outside

With the holidays in full swing, Canadians are heading out to ponds, trails and hills to take in some snowy activities with family and friends.

But there are still risks that come with activities on the snow and ice.

From gauging whether ice is thick enough to skate on to snowmobile safety and tobogganing tips, here are some safety tips you can take to ensure your winter fun is a safe one.

Safe skating

If you’re planning to skate, the Canadian Red Cross says it’s important to remember there’s “no such thing as 100 per cent safe ice.”

The organization advises people to check the colour of the ice, with clear blue to black being the strongest and thickest.

It’s recommended to skate on ice no less than 20 centimetres thick, though if walking or skating on your own, 15 centimetres is doable.

If the ice is opaque white, grey or snow ice — which forms when wet snow freezes on ice — stay off it.

The Red Cross also notes the weakest ice is typically in the centre and along the edge of a body of water, so avoid those areas. The safer type of ice to skate on is usually a still body of water like a lake, not a stream or flowing water.

The Alberta government says if ice cracks while you are on it and you have your phone, call 911 for assistance, lie down on the ice and then crawl or roll back to land.

However, if you fall through the ice, the Red Cross says to call for help and resist trying to climb back out of where you fell in as the ice will be weak in this area.

Instead, try to relax and catch your breath and turn toward shore where you got on the ice, as it will likely be more stable. Reach forward onto the ice without pushing down, kick your legs to try and get horizontal, and slowly crawl onto the ice. Once back on, crawl on your stomach and roll away from the open area with arms and legs spread out.

If helping someone else who fell in, again call for help, then if the person can reach a long pole or branch, lie down and extend the object to the person.

If going on the ice to help, wear a personal flotation device and use a pole or branch to test the ice.

When near where the ice broke, lie down to distribute your weight, then slowly crawl towards the hole and extend the pole and have the person kick while you pull them out.

Snowmobiling safety

The Canada Safety Council says there are more than 700,000 snowmobiles registered in the country.

Those who do decide to take part in this activity should avoid lakes and rivers, due to the danger of plunging through the ice, and also there is often far less traction for starting, turning and stopping. If you must travel on ice, the Canadian Red Cross says it should be no less than 25 centimetres thick.

The Ontario government advises people to get their gas tank filled before going, check the weather and trail conditions, wear appropriate clothing and once you get out there, wear a proper helmet, ride on the right-hand side of the trail and slow down when on unfamiliar terrain.

Most importantly, don’t leave children unsupervised with snowmobiles or unattended on snowmobile sleds.

Avoid tobogganing troubles

Parents often love to take their kids tobogganing, but this too requires safety measures.

While no laws mandate it, Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children advises wearing a helmet for protection and using a sled with steering abilities over a lightweight sheet where possible.

When deciding where to sled, it’s advised to avoid hills with trees, fences or other obstacles, and not to go down a hill with a city street or body of water at its end.

Sledding with kids? SickKids recommends making sure they are developmentally and physically ready for the sled they’re using, including that they know how to brake with their feet if needed — speaking of which, always toboggan feet first.

There are many activities to do when the snow falls and temperatures cool, but there are dangers that come with them. Planning ahead and being safe is the best way to ensure you have an enjoyable time this season.