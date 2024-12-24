What even happened in 2024? Try the Global News year-end quiz

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

From Donald Trump’s political comeback to a turbulent close for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 2024 was yet another long year in news.

Were you keeping track through the labour disputes, the moments of triumph and heartbreak in sport, and some of the just plain weird pop culture happenings of 2024?

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Try your luck at the Global News year-end quiz, and share your score with friends online to see who took the crown for the most-informed in 2024.