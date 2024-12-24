Menu

Canada

What even happened in 2024? Try the Global News year-end quiz

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What we could see next on Parliament Hill'
What we could see next on Parliament Hill
After the most tumultuous week Parliament Hill has seen in decades, what could possibly happen this winter? Our reporter panel discusses what moves the official opposition has, what tools the NDP might use and what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could possibly do next.
From Donald Trump’s political comeback to a turbulent close for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 2024 was yet another long year in news.

Were you keeping track through the labour disputes, the moments of triumph and heartbreak in sport, and some of the just plain weird pop culture happenings of 2024?

Try your luck at the Global News year-end quiz, and share your score with friends online to see who took the crown for the most-informed in 2024.

