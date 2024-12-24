Menu

U.S. News

Groundstop lifted for American Airlines after technical issue

By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Utkarsh Shetti Reuters
Posted December 24, 2024 8:28 am
1 min read
American Airlines on Tuesday lifted an hour-long groundstop of all its flights in the U.S. due to an unspecified technical issue, a notice on the U.S. aviation regulator’s website showed.

The groundstop, ahead of the busy Christmas travel, had threatened the holiday plans of thousands.

“A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the company had said in a statement following the groundstop.

American operates thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries.

Shares of the carrier clawed back lost ground and were marginally down before the bell.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in a statement referred Reuters to the airline, reiterating that the carrier had reported a technical issue.

American was responding to comments on X as numerous users posted there, as well as on Bluesky and Facebook.

“Hey, @AmericanAir just tell us whether we should go home or not. Please don’t make us wait in the airport for hours,” wrote one user.

The grounding comes months after airlines were hit by a global tech outage tied to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and a software issue at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Two years ago, Southwest Airlines experienced a meltdown with its systems during the holidays that led to 16,900 flight cancellations and stranded 2 million passengers. It was eventually fined $140 million in the largest-ever civil penalty for a travel disruption.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sriraj Kalluvila)

© 2024 Reuters

