Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Quebec fugitive killed in Mexican resort town, RCMP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Canada’s two most wanted criminals are from Quebec
RELATED: Canada's two most wanted criminals are from Quebec – Dec 4, 2024
RCMP are confirming that a fugitive wanted by Quebec provincial police has died in Mexico, in what local media are calling a murder.

Mathieu Bélanger had been on the run since Quebec provincial police issued a warrant in 2022 for his arrest for unlawful possession and storage of firearms.

Quebec media reports say the Quebecer also had ties to the Hells Angels and was involved in drug trafficking.

Mexican media say Bélanger was gunned down on Saturday in a parking lot by men on a motorcycle.

He had just left the gym in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, located on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

RCMP say they confirmed the death with their Mexican liaison officer in Cancun, but did not release details.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

