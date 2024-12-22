Calgary firefighters give back during annual toy event

Send this page to someone via email

For the past 57 years, Calgary firefighters have been hosting the Calgary Firefighters Toy Association Toy Event, a day meant to spread holiday cheer to families in need with children aged 12 and younger.

Now retired, Mark Hagle, chair of the CFD Toy Association says being able to participate in the toy event was a career highlight.

“I can’t say enough about seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” exclaimed Hagle. “This might be the only present they get this Christmas, it just warms my heart to no end.”

Hagle isn’t alone – he said other members of the CFD see the event as a great way to boost their spirits.

“Firefighters … on a day-to-day basis, we do a pretty great job but we’re always seeing someone on their worst day,” Hagle said. “This allows us to see people on maybe their best day.”

For first-time attendees Farrah Hart and her young daughter Bria, it was a great day.

“We were looking forward to this all year,” said Hart. “I’m just super thankful. I’m a single parent, so I’ve just had a really great time here with my daughter.”

From inflatable balloon houses to candy buffets, dancers and face painting, the festive event ensured everyone had a reason to smile.

According to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, days like this show the best of what Calgarians have to offer.

“The number of volunteers that are here, not only doing the Santa stuff, but they’re handing out meals, taking pictures of families … it’s really the spirit of Calgary in a single place,” Gondek said. “It’s beautiful.”