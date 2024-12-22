Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Calgary firefighters give back during annual toy event

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 7:17 pm
1 min read
Calgarians enjoy the Calgary Firefighters toy event View image in full screen
Thousands of Calgarians were out on Sunday for the 57th annual CFD Toy Association toy event. Drew Stremick / Global News
For the past 57 years, Calgary firefighters have been hosting the Calgary Firefighters Toy Association Toy Event, a day meant to spread holiday cheer to families in need with children aged 12 and younger.

Now retired, Mark Hagle, chair of the CFD Toy Association says being able to participate in the toy event was a career highlight.

“I can’t say enough about seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” exclaimed Hagle. “This might be the only present they get this Christmas, it just warms my heart to no end.”

Hagle isn’t alone – he said other members of the CFD see the event as a great way to boost their spirits.

“Firefighters … on a day-to-day basis, we do a pretty great job but we’re always seeing someone on their worst day,” Hagle said. “This allows us to see people on maybe their best day.”

For first-time attendees Farrah Hart and her young daughter Bria, it was a great day.

“We were looking forward to this all year,” said Hart. “I’m just super thankful. I’m a single parent, so I’ve just had a really great time here with my daughter.”

From inflatable balloon houses to candy buffets, dancers and face painting, the festive event ensured everyone had a reason to smile.

According to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, days like this show the best of what Calgarians have to offer.

“The number of volunteers that are here, not only doing the Santa stuff, but they’re handing out meals, taking pictures of families … it’s really the spirit of Calgary in a single place,” Gondek said. “It’s beautiful.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

