Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second person charged in homicide of Cape Breton man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A second person has been charged in the homicide of a Cape Breton man who went missing in the summer. Adrian Wyld/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A second person has been charged in the homicide of a Cape Breton man who has been missing for almost six months.

Cape Breton Regional Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Joseph Pike on Friday and charged him with second-degree murder and robbery related to the death of 34-year-old Justin MacDonald.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

MacDonald was last seen around 11 p.m. July 7, at an Irving gas station in North Sydney, N.S.

Police said in November that they were treating his disappearance as a homicide.

Trending Now

Earlier this month, police charged 38-year-old Mitchell George McPhee with MacDonald’s manslaughter, as well as robbery and assault.

Police said in a statement late Saturday night that no further details will be released as the investigation continues, and more charges and arrests are pending.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices