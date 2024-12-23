Man hospitalized in ‘targeted’ shooting in Mission, B.C.; suspects at large

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital and two suspects are at large following what RCMP say was likely a targeted shooting Saturday morning in Mission, B.C.

According to police, the victim was found inside a houseboat on the Fraser River after police were called to reports of a shooting at Duncan Avenue and Wren Street.

0:36 Child unharmed in Surrey shooting Monday night

The man was airlifted to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information about the incident is limited at this time, police said. They also said they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no further risk to the public.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the wake of the shooting, the Rona hardware store on Wren Street temporarily closed its yard.

“Just for safety precautions but we kept open,” store manager Trevor Crowell said. “Police advised us to continue as normal, there is no immediate threat in the area. So, we are open and we are still going.”

1:42 Abbotsford police investigate after shots fired at home

According to RCMP, two suspects fled the scene before police arrived and have not been located. No description of the suspects is available at this time.

The detachment’s Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mission RCMP.