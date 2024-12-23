Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized in ‘targeted’ shooting in Mission, B.C.; suspects at large

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
RCMP looking for suspects in brazen Mission shooting
RCMP are on the hunt for two people who shot a man in Mission Saturday morning. It happened just outside a business near the Fraser River, and within steps of a busy supercentre just starting to fill with shoppers making last-minute Christmas purchases. Taya Fast reports.
A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital and two suspects are at large following what RCMP say was likely a targeted shooting Saturday morning in Mission, B.C.

According to police, the victim was found inside a houseboat on the Fraser River after police were called to reports of a shooting at Duncan Avenue and Wren Street.

Child unharmed in Surrey shooting Monday night

The man was airlifted to hospital.

Further information about the incident is limited at this time, police said. They also said they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no further risk to the public.

In the wake of the shooting, the Rona hardware store on Wren Street temporarily closed its yard.

“Just for safety precautions but we kept open,” store manager Trevor Crowell said. “Police advised us to continue as normal, there is no immediate threat in the area. So, we are open and we are still going.”

Abbotsford police investigate after shots fired at home
According to RCMP, two suspects fled the scene before police arrived and have not been located. No description of the suspects is available at this time.

The detachment’s Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mission RCMP.

Vancouver police investigate after man found with gunshot wound in DTES
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

