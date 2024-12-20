‘Russian roulette’: Driver in deadly Vancouver hit and run handed 5-year prison sentence

Send this page to someone via email

The man behind the wheel in a hit and run that killed an Irish man in Vancouver two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison and an eight-year driving ban.

With credit for time served, Alexandre Romero-Arata, 28, will serve an additional two years and six months. The driving ban was calculated to ensure he was prohibited from operating a vehicle for five years after his release.

Romero-Arata pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the June 19, 2022 collision in Kitsilano that left 24-year-old Eoghan Byrne dead.

“We have been given a life sentence. Our lives are changed forever,” Byrne’s father Eugene Byrne said outside the Vancouver Provincial Court.

“(Our family) have now to try and return to Ireland devastated, broken-hearted, drawing in grief. This will be our third Christmas without Owen.”

The court heard that he had been drinking, was driving at speeds of up to 152 km/h and ran multiple red lights. Video recorded by a passenger in his vehicle showed him, at one point, saying, “I ain’t stopping for no red light.”

After the deadly collision, Romero-Arata fled the scene, and then falsely reported his vehicle as stolen.

In his reasons for sentencing, provincial court Judge Reg Harris said aggravating factors in the case included Romero-Arata’s prolonged reckless behaviour, alcohol consumption, lack of remorse and that he fled the scene.

Mitigating factors included his difficult upbringing, Indigenous heritage and some efforts at rehabilitation.

“While under the influence of alcohol, he decided to play Russian roulette with the lives of many, the significant difference being the others have no choice, the others did not know they were at risk,” Harris said.

“The pain and suffering endured by the (victim’s family) is not lost on the court…. Please understand that the sentence does not reflect your pain nor is it intended to reflect the value of the precious and loved son that you have lost. To do so would be impossible because even a life sentence would not properly reflect the loss or the pain suffered.”

Romero-Arata did not address the court during his sentencing hearing, but his lawyer read a letter of apology last week.

In the letter, he stated he was “deeply sorry for the loss you suffered as a result of my actions” and that “I am deeply remorseful and sad.”

Eugene Byrne said the apology rang hollow, noting Romero-Arata waited 17 months before pleading guilty amid overwhelming evidence.

“The letter of apology at that stage, two and a half years later, fell on deaf ears,” he said.

The Crown made its sentencing submissions in October and was seeking a five-year sentence and a five-year driving ban.

Prosecutors highlighted Romero-Arata’s record, which includes 15 Motor Vehicle Act incidents in an 18-month period

Romero-Arata’s defence had sought a two- to three-year sentence.

